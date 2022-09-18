ALOHA conducts 13th state level competition

Srinagar, Sep 18: ALOHA J&K today conducted its 13th annual state-level competition at Kashmir University today.
Students of different age groups and classes from all over Kashmir participated in the competition. On the occasion, students attempted 70 typical arithmetic questions in just 5 minutes.
“Hundreds of students participated in different levels in the competition. Parents were also present. The toughest and heart whipping exam was conducted in the Centre for Career Planning and Counselling,” the organisers said in a statement. Prize distribution ceremony was conducted in the Convocation Complex of KU. Cash Prizes was awarded to the students in various levels. Besides students who have achieved GRAND MASTER LEVEL CERTIFICATE were felicitated by Aloha India in Aloha Mental Arithmetic.