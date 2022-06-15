ALOHA holds award ceremony

Srinagar, June 15: ALOHA today held grand award ceremony at Tagore Hall here. On the occasion, ALOHA felicitated GAT and DLC winners.
The organisers said number of dignitaries from the cross section of society addressed august gathering of parents and students on the occasion. They spoke on importance of education, diverse career options and modern parenting challenges and later presented awards and certificates to the position holders.
Cash prize of Rs 270000 was given to the GAT-2019 toppers. General Ability Test (GAT) is a three stage competitive examination held annually by ALOHA J&K for the students of grade 5th to 10th. However, this function was first of its kind post Covid.
GAT-2022 was also thrown open on the occassion, Managing Director ALOHA J&K, Mubashir Aslam Wafai while addressing the gathering said, ALOHA is committed to groom and equip the students for the modern challenges, especially keeping in view the rapidly growing AI and machine learning sector.