Altaf Bukhari greets people on Urs of Shah-e-Hamdan (RA)
Srinagar, July 5: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has extended his greeting to the people of Kashmir on the occasion of the annual Urs of Hazrat Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA) popularly known as Shah-e-Hamdan (RA).
In his message, Bukhari said, “I extend my warm greetings to people of the Valley on the auspicious occasion of 657th Urs of Shah-e-Hamdan, who will remain alive in our hearts for all time to come, for his influence in spreading the Message of Allah in Kashmir, shaping the culture of the Valley, and introducing the skills of famed handicraft amongst the people.”
Bukhari appealed to people to pray for the sustained peace and prosperity of Kashmir on this auspicious occasion. Apni Party leader urged the administration to ensure all the facilities at the shrine of Khankah Moulla Srinagar and other religious places where devotees of Shah-e-Hamdan would come to offer special prayers.
He said, “The revered shrine at Khankah Moulla is Srinagar the epicentre of faith for the Muslims of Kashmir. The administration must provide all the services, especially the transport facilities for the people to reach the shrine to offer the congregational prayers.”