 Altaf Bukhari pays obeisance at Asar-e-Sharif Dargah

Srinagar, Oct 6: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari paid his obeisance at Asar-e-Sharif Hazratbal today to offer Friday prayers at the revered place.
He was accompanied by the senior party leaders including party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Spokesperson and State Secretary Muntazir Mohiuddin, Senior Leader and Chairman DDC Srinagar Malik Aftab.
Apni Party President was warmly greeted by the shrine administration upon his arrival at the revered shrine. Besides offering Friday prayers, he took stock of the facilities provided to the devotees and worshippers at the holy shrine, a press note said.
While engaging with the people at the dargah, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari requested that they pray for sustained peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
He remarked, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have endured significant suffering over the past three decades due to the prolonged conflict. Even today, people continue to grapple with political uncertainty and economic challenges, including rising unemployment and inflation. It is our collective responsibility to work towards lasting peace in this region, as only enduring peace can pave the way for the prosperity and development of this land. I urge you to pray for peace, tranquillity, and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.”