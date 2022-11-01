Amar Singh Club holds AGM

In a statement, the Club spokesperson said in view of the Club President Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha being busy with other commitments, Rauf A Punjabi was appointed Chairman of the AGM under Article 30(2) of the Club Constitution.

The Honorary Secretary of the Club, Nasir Hamid Khan in his address informed the participants about the improvement in revenues as compared to earlier years. He thanked the Managing Committee, members and the Club Staff for their collective support in the improvement in various facilities of the Club. Members placed on record their appreciation for the tremendous efforts put in by the Managing Committee for reviving the Club and turning it into a place where the members and their families could enjoy the various facilities.