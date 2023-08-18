Amar Singh College announces counselling schedule for students

An official statement said in order to facilitate their admission, a proper counselling schedule has been rolled out by the college and same stands notified on college website as well as through print and electronic media.

“Students are advised to attend the counselling cum admission strictly as per the pre-notified schedule according to which around 200 students are being called in morning and evening session each on 19th, 21st and 22nd August 2023. The venue is Taseer Hall of college and applicants are advised to bring all certificates as per checklist given in the Counselling cum Admission notification on college website.