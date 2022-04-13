Amar Singh College conducts cleanliness drive

Srinagar, Apr 13: The NSS volunteers and NCC cadets of Amar Singh College participated in two-fay Dal lake cleanliness drive under the ATHWAAS Initiative.
A group of as many as 50 students accompanied by Dr Jamsheda Akhtar, Assistant Professor, Urdu participated in the programme as per the schedule framed by Higher Education Department.
Principal of the college, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather and Secretary Sports, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Tariq Ashai appreciated the efforts of the students and faculty members associated with the programme. The programme was coordinated by NSS programme officer,
Dr. Syed Ishfaq Manzoor and Associate NCC Officer, Dr. Syed Mutahar Aaqib.
Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather enjoined upon the volunteers and cadets to devout their time and efforts for the cleanliness of the water bodies and their surrounding.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jamsheda Akhtar, Co-Coordinator of the programme said that it is the duty of all the people to come forward and help in cleaning of Dal Lake.