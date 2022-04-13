Amar Singh College conducts cleanliness drive

A group of as many as 50 students accompanied by Dr Jamsheda Akhtar, Assistant Professor, Urdu participated in the programme as per the schedule framed by Higher Education Department.

Principal of the college, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather and Secretary Sports, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. Tariq Ashai appreciated the efforts of the students and faculty members associated with the programme. The programme was coordinated by NSS programme officer,