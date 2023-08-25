Amar Singh College holds special lecture

Srinagar, Aug 25: The Research Development Cell of Amar Singh College Srinagar today organised a special lecture on the theme ‘Intellectual Property Rights and Small Scale Innovations’ which was delivered by Dr Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Faculty member at Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, China.
The lecture was attended by a large number of students and faculty members of the college. In his special lecture via virtual mode, Dr Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, provided an exhaustive evaluation of Innovation Development and Intellectual Property Rights. He highlighted the role of innovation in the advancement of human civilization historically and its even more significance in an increasingly technology and market driven world today.