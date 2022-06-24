Amar Singh College hosts Special National Integration Camp

Srinagar, June 24: Amar Singh College Srinagar and NCC Group Srinagar organised a Special Youth Exchange Programme for NCC Cadets of 17 directorates from across India with local students of the college at Amar Singh College campus.
A total of 20 NCC Cadets of 17 participated in the event.
Directorates from across India visited the college. The programme was attended by Brigadier KS Khalsi (Group Commander NCC Srinagar), Col Karamjit Singh (Commanding Officer 1JK Boys Battalion NCC Srinagar, Captain Kapil Sharma (Commanding Officer 1JK Naval Unit NCC Sgr.), ADM. Officer Srinagar Jaideep Singh, Third Officer Sarika Sharma, various PI staff members of the NCC Group Srinagar and teaching and non-teaching faculty members of Amar Singh College Srinagar. It was coordinated by Dr. Helal Ahmad Lone, Assistant Professor (Botany).
Principal Amar Singh College Srinagar, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather deliberated upon brief history of the college. He also highlighted the importance of Youth Exchange Programme. Brigadier KS Khalsi, the chief guest of the occasion, deliberated upon the aims and objectives of the special National Integration programme and stressed upon greater participation of students in NCC. In order to showcase the Kashmiri culture and tradition, students of Amar Singh College presented a series of cultural programs which included solo folk song, Ladishah, Group Folk song.