Amar Singh College organises lecture

Srinagar, Apr 25: To commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence an extension lecture on the talk entitled “Glaciological Resources of J&K ” was delivered by Zahid Majeed Shah Sr. Geologist, GSI, UT J&K and Ladakh.
The talk was coordinated by the Department of Geology Amar Singh College, Cluster University Srinagar. The lecturer was attended by nearly 40 five students of both undergraduate and postgraduate Department of Geology and Geography. Prof. Tariq Ashai, HoD Chemistry and President College Teacher Association’ and the faculties of Geology, Geography and Botany departments.
Anayat Ahmad Quarshi, Head department of Geology also spoke on the occasion. Principal Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather delivered the presidential address and deliberated upon significance of glaciers and also highlighted the impact of climate change on the health of glaciers.
On the occasion the Principal raised the slogan “each one plant one” and stressed upon students and faculty to adhere strictly to the slogan. In the lecture, Shah gave details about the glaciers' resources of J&K Union Territory. The speaker also discussed certain case studies pertaining to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) studies in both the Himalayan and Karakoram region. In the case studies detailed overview regarding the GLOF events was given in Himalayan and Karakoram region. The concluding remarks were made by Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad (Assistant Professor Department of Geology).