Amda Kadal residents decry delay in fencing of local shrine

A delegation from Mir Sayed Ahmad Welfare Committee, Amda Kadal said that Srinagar Municipal Corporation has earmarked funds, however the work is yet to start.

A member of the committee said that “Srinagar Municipal Corporation vide as order No. 337 SMC of 2022 dated 11-03-2022, has earmarked Rs 2 lakhs as estimated cost of that Rs. 1.74 lakhs is approved allocation for fencing and repairs. despite this, the work on the fencing of Astan Sharief Mir Ahmad Sahib near Kakroo Masjid, Amda Kadal, has not been started till date. The winter has set in and the funds may lapse if work is not started immediately. We want the authorities to look into the matter in the public interest on priority,” said a member.