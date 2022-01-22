Amid COVID surge, 15 more localities declared micro-containment zones in Srinagar

The 15 localities declared as micro containment zones are Syedwari Khanyar, Batwara near Masjid, Mount View Colony Zakura, Narwara Eidgah, Nowpora Seki-Dafar, Batpora near marriage hall, Mahrajpora Batpora, Iqbal Muhalla Telibal, Geelan Lane Kanitar Hazratbal, Hamza Hills Exchange Colony Nishat, Jeelanabad Sector B Peerbagh, SD Colony near Guzar Ahle-Hadees masjid Batamaloo, Hyderpora near JK Bank, Lawaypora and Muslimabad Tengpora.

As per the official figures, the total number of micro containment zones was 607 in the district out of which 362 localities were de-notified as micro-containment. The number of active containment zones in the district is 244.