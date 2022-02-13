Amid decline in COVID cases, Sunday Market reopens

Continuous closure of Sunday Market had hit the livelihood of street vendors. The Sunday Market has mostly remained closed during the past two years since the outbreak of the pandemic. With its reopening today, the street vendors had set up their stalls while ensuring social distancing. "I am delighted that the Sunday Marker has reopened after many weeks," said Suhail Ahmad of Mehjoor Nagar.

"Large number of people prefer to purchase different products from Sunday Market. The market offers all varieties to customers at low prices," said Bilal Ahmad, a shopper.