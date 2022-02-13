Amid decline in COVID cases, Sunday Market reopens

Srinagar, Feb 13: After remaining closed for several weeks due to rise in COVID19 cases, the Sunday Market reopened today here.
Continuous closure of Sunday Market had hit the livelihood of street vendors. The Sunday Market has mostly remained closed during the past two years since the outbreak of the pandemic. With its reopening today, the street vendors had set up their stalls while ensuring social distancing. "I am delighted that the Sunday Marker has reopened after many weeks," said Suhail Ahmad of Mehjoor Nagar.
"Large number of people prefer to purchase different products from Sunday Market. The market offers all varieties to customers at low prices," said Bilal Ahmad, a shopper.
Ghulam Ahmad, a vendor said that vendors had a brisk sale today. “There was huge demand for toys, warm clothes and curtains,” he said. "There is good business today as there was huge rush of customers," said Bilal Ahmad, a vendor of readymade clothes.
There were also makeshift tea stalls and food outlets. Suhail Ahmad, a shopper said the availability of readymade eatables enhances shopping.
The weekly market stretches from Tourist Reception Center (TRC) to Polo View area, a distance of half a kilometer.
“We are around 200 street vendors who install stalls in the flea market. Hundreds of people every Sunday make purchases from this market. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the market has mostly remained shut affecting our livelihood badly,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a street vendor.
“We ensured that all street vendors adhere to COVID19 safety guidelines. We also provided facemasks free of cost to customers,” he added.