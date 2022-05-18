Amid gusty winds, tourists evacuated from shikaras in Dal Lake

Srinagar, May 17: Panic gripped several areas of the summer capital as gusty winds swept across the city on Tuesday evening.
Amid strong winds, several tourists were enjoying Shikara ride in Dal Lake. However, Quick Reaction Teams (ORTs) started rescue operation and evacuated the tourists to safe locations.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that the move was taken in to avoid any exigency. Aamir Ali, Nodal Officer, Emergency Operation Center Disaster Management said that their quick response teams are deployed at multiple palaces to address such issues.
“There is a proper mechanism through which rescue operations are carried out. Today as there were gusty winds, our teams rescued tourists and locals to safe places to avoid any untoward incidents. The whole operations are overlooked by SDRF’s Commandant and deputy commandant who are on the ground to tackle any kind of situation along with our rescue teams,” he said.
The officials said that they get forecast of gusty winds a few hours ahead and they contact Shikara unions so that they can be alert and avoid venturing around vulnerable areas. The officials also said that Shikaras are most vulnerable and they rescued people from Shikaras first.
For the past many days, strong winds were witnessed across many Kashmir districts including Srinagar. In many places, gusty winds uprooted trees and damaged various roofs across Kashmir. In many areas, trees fell on roads blocking the roads.