Amid gusty winds, tourists evacuated from shikaras in Dal Lake

“There is a proper mechanism through which rescue operations are carried out. Today as there were gusty winds, our teams rescued tourists and locals to safe places to avoid any untoward incidents. The whole operations are overlooked by SDRF’s Commandant and deputy commandant who are on the ground to tackle any kind of situation along with our rescue teams,” he said.

The officials said that they get forecast of gusty winds a few hours ahead and they contact Shikara unions so that they can be alert and avoid venturing around vulnerable areas. The officials also said that Shikaras are most vulnerable and they rescued people from Shikaras first.