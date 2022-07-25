Amid surge in cases, COVID Appropriate Behaviour goes for toss in Srinagar

However, people are visiting markets, parks, health centres and government offices without masks. The district is registering minimal visibility of people wearing masks.

Responsible citizens, who are following the SOPs, say that those, who are not following the norms, are putting the lives of others at risk.

“The COVID has spiked again and Srinagar reports the highest cases across Kashmir. In such conditions, we should follow COVID-Appropriate Behavior. It will not only ensure our safety but will also keep others safe. In most places across Srinagar, people are not seen wearing masks despite government orders. There are people with co-morbidities and then there are elderly people, they constitute the most vulnerable lot. We should think about everyone,” said Ashiq Ahmed, a local at Lal Chowk.