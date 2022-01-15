Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, authorities impose restrictions in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 15: Authorities today imposed restrictions in the summer capital amid massive spike in COVID19 cases as part of its mechanism to prevent further spread of virus.
The weekend restrictions have been imposed on the directions of the State Executive Committee to prevent non-essential movements on weekends amid surge in COVID19 cases.
Authorities made announcements on public address system in various city areas asking shopkeepers to close shops. Amid chaos, shopkeepers downed their shutters and within no time most of markets in city areas were closed.
“We were busy attending customers and all of sudden announcements were made about lockdown. We appreciate the authorities for taking timely measures for containing virus. However, it was better to announce it in advance to avoid any inconvenience to shoppers and business establishments,” said Farhan Kitab, a trader at Regal Chowk market.
An official of district administration Srinagar said that all efforts would be made by authorities through active involvement of PRIs, community leaders, market associations and federations to reduce the rate of transmission within the district.
He said that concerned officials were asked to intensify testing and ensure full utilisation of available RT-PCR and RAT capacities.
“Several measures are being taken so that people don’t face any inconvenience in getting essential commodities during lockdown,” he added.
Srinagar has been witnessing surge in COVID19 cases and authorities have also declared around 250 localities as micro containment zones in the district.
Atleast forty-two doctors and paramedics of Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and its associated hospitals have also tested positive for COVID19 on Saturday.
Officials said that around 130 doctors and 120 paramedical staff from SMHS, LD hospital, Super Specialty Hospital Shireen Bagh and other associated hospitals have tested positive for COVID19 in the past 15 days.
The district administration has repeatedly asked people to follow COVID19 SOPs including wearing of facemasks and maintaining social distancing to contain the virus.