Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, mock drills conducted in hospitals

Srinagar, Apr 10: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, authorities conducted mock drills in hospitals to assess preparedness of healthcare facilities.
Earlier the Union Home ministry had directed all the states and UTs to conduct mock drills on April 10-11.
The main aim of the mock drills is to assess the preparedness of healthcare facilities, test the equipment, oxygen concentrators, and check bed capacity, manpower other facilities to handle a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.
Secretary Health and Medical Education Bhupinder Kumar along with Director Health Services Kashmir Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather on Monday visited JLNM hospital Rainawari.
Speaking to the media after COVID-19 drills, Bhupinder Kumar said that the department is fully prepared to tackle any eventuality in case of surge in COVID-19 cases.
He said that if COVID Appropriate behavior is being followed by the people there won't be much increase in cases.
“Precautions are needed to be taken at all levels and people should adhere to SOPs,” Kumar said.
The secretary had directed all the heads of the institutions to be in the ready mode and check medical equipment and other infrastructure were functioning properly.
Medical Superintendent, SKIMS Soura, Farooq Jan told Greater Kashmir that the doctors at the hospital tested the equipment, oxygen concentrators and other facilities.
Dr Jan said that besides checking equipment and oxygen concentrators, they reviewed the overall preparedness to tackle the Covid-19 situation.
"So far, we have seen a slight surge in COVID-19 positive cases at SKIMS. Situation is still stable in Kashmir. But we have to be ready for any situation. Today we have admitted five COVID-19 positive patients and they are stable," he said.
Besides, all the resources including manpower, equipment such as ventilators, monitors, High Flow Devices, and infusion pumps were put to test. Availability of drugs like; I. V. Fluids, Antibiotics, Steroids, Antiviral, Electrolytes, Life-saving drugs were also put to test.
Besides SKIMS, the mock drills were also conducted by the Government Medical Colleges, Department of Health and Medical Education in collaboration with the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir and National Health Mission. During the mock drills, healthcare facilities were tested on various parameters, including the ability to manage patient flow, their readiness to deal with critical cases, their capacity to provide oxygen support, and their ability to manage the supply of essential drugs and medical equipment.
Spokesman, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that the drills will be carried out in a phased manner on two days to ensure that all healthcare facilities are tested thoroughly.
"The mock drills are an important exercise that help us to assess the preparedness of healthcare facilities and frontline workers to handle COVID-19 situation. We are confident that the drills will help us identify any gaps in our preparedness and take corrective measures to ensure that we are better equipped to handle a surge in cases,” he said.
Dr Mushtaq further said that during the mock drill we assessed all the healthcare facilities at different hospitals. "We are ready for any situation. We have enough oxygen capacity including beds and manpower," he said.
Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall number of active cases to 426. As per the officials, of the 50 new cases, 18 were from Kashmir division and 32 from Jammu division. The total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 426 including 268 from Kashmir division and 158 from Jammu division. Also, total number of recovered and discharged patients are 475009 in J&K and total number of deaths are 4788.