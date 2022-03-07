Amira Kadal grenade blast: Injured Srinagar girl dies, toll 2

Srinagar, Mar 7: The death toll in yesterday's grenade blast at Amira Kadal rose to two as a girl injured in the incident lost battle for life at a hospital here on Monday, officials said.
Quoting Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, Dr Kawaljeet Singh, news agency GNS reported that 19-year-old Rafiya daughter of Nazir Ahmad Tinda of Dargah, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital this morning.
Rafiya had suffered multiple injuries in the blast which took place at around 4:20 hours on the busy street on Sunday.
An elderly person Muhammad Aslam Makhdoomi, 70, from Makhdoom Sahib area of Nowhatta Srinagar was the first to die in the attack on a joint party of security forces while 28 persons including a policeman were injured in the blast near the busy Amira Kadal bridge.
Police on Sunday evening detained several persons for questioning in connection with the blast, a senior police officer said.