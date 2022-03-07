Amira Kadal grenade blast: Injured Srinagar girl dies, toll 2

Rafiya had suffered multiple injuries in the blast which took place at around 4:20 hours on the busy street on Sunday.

An elderly person Muhammad Aslam Makhdoomi, 70, from Makhdoom Sahib area of Nowhatta Srinagar was the first to die in the attack on a joint party of security forces while 28 persons including a policeman were injured in the blast near the busy Amira Kadal bridge.