Amira Kadal grenade attack|DC Srinagar hands over ex-gratia cheque of Rs 1 lakh to family of slain girl

Srinagar, Mar 9: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal Wednesday visited the family of Rafiya Nazir of Saderbal Check in Hazratbal area of the district who was killed in a grenade explosion at Amira Kadal on Sunday.
“Interacting with the family members of the deceased girl, the DC expressed sympathies with them and also expressed condolence with the bereaved family who lost their young member in the militancy-related incident,” an official statement said.
The DC assured the family that all possible support shall be provided to them from the government.
On the occasion, the DC handed over Rs 1 lakh cheque as ex-gratia relief to Nazir Ahmad Tinda, father of the deceased girl. He said that another relief amount of Rs 5 lakh shall be provided under Central Assistance Scheme. “Meanwhile SSP Srinagar assured the family of action under the law against the criminals,” the statement added.