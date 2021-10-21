Amit Shah visit: Motorists asked to follow diversions in Srinagar from Oct 23-25

Srinagar Oct 21: Gupkar Road and portion of the Boulevard from Badyari to Nishat shall remain closed from October 23-25 in view of Home Minister, Amit Shah's visit, authorities said on Thursday.
An advisory issued by the Traffic Department asked motorists to adopt Foreshore-Habak-Hazratbal route or Tailbal-Zakura-Hazratbal route and Hazratbal-Badyari route on the said days.
Tourists shall be allowed up to Nehru Park after proper verification of their places of their stay, the advisory said adding "route for medical emergencies shall be decided on spot".