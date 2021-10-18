AMU alumni from Kashmir celebrate Sir Syed Day at KU

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University VC Prof Akbar Masood, former VC Central University of Kashmir Prof Mehraj-ud-Din Mir were among top AMU alumni and dignitaries who attended the event.

The Aligs (alumni of AMU) said it is a matter of pride for them that Prof Talat, Prof Masood, Prof Mir and VC Cluster University Srinagar Prof Qayyum Husain are the alumni of AMU, which has groomed renowned academics and literary figures from Kashmir.

Prof Talat recalled how Sir Syed Ahmad Khan led from the front in using education as a strong means of reforming the society. “Sir Syed Ahmad Khan was an institution in himself who worked in a mission-mode to bring about societal reforms,” he said, urging young students and scholars to draw inspiration from the teaching and works of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

Prof Akbar Masood and Prof Mehraj-ud-Din Mir also spoke on the occasion and urged Aligs to continue spreading awareness about the great works of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan.

The AMU ‘tarana’ was also played live by students and staff of the Institute of Music and Fine Arts, while a 25-minute documentary made by the organisers to highlight the glorious past of the AMU was also screened on the occasion.