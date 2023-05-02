Amusement Park at Tattoo Ground | 7-member panel to evaluate project bids
Srinagar, May 2: A seven-member panel, to be headed by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, will evaluate bids of the project “Development of world class Amusement Park at Tattoo Ground.”
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of committee for evaluating bids of the project ‘Development of world class Amusement Park at Tattoo ground, Srinagar’,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.
Besides the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir as chairman, the committee will have Director Industries, Kashmir; Director Tourism, Kashmir; Secretary in the Industries & Commerce Department; Director General, Codes, Finance Department and Director Finance, Industries and Commerce Department as its members. Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department will be its member secretary.