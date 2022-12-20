Anganwadi workers stage protest against new HR Policy

These Anganwadi workers and helpers from various districts of Kashmir assembled at Press Enclave here on Tuesday and demanded rollback of the policy. They alleged that the policy will result in losing their jobs without any benefit.

“As per this new HR policy, all the workers who have reached 60 years of age will be retired. Earlier, we were able to continue without any age bar. The irony is that we are being shown the door, but authorities are not ready to give us retirement benefits. This is injustice with us, don’t snatch our livelihood,” said Shakeela, a protestor.