Anjuman Auqaf decries disallowing Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, Jan 14: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar has decried disallowing of congregational Friday prayers at historic Jamia Masjid here.
In a statement, the Anjuman said, “it is the 24th consecutive Friday when the pulpit and mihrabs of the Jama Masjid were kept silent and also the religious obligation like Jummah prayers could not be performed.”
“It is highly unfortunate that while Friday prayers are allowed in all mosques , Khanqahs and imambarahs, Jama Masjid continues to be barred,” the statement said.