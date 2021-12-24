Anjuman-e-Auqaf condemns closure of Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers

In a statement issued here the Anjuman said: “The Anjuman and the Muslims of Kashmir are unable to understand that on the one hand, all the places of worship, Mosques, Shrines, Imambargahs and Khanqahs in Jammu and Kashmir are open for Friday prayers, but only Jamia Masjid Srinagar continues to be selectively banned and restricted from holding Friday prayers, which is extremely unfortunate.