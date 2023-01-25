Annual Urs of Bulbul Shah (RA) | Deputy Mayor reviews arrangements

Srinagar, Jan 25:Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri Deputy Mayor, Srinagar visited the shrine of first Islamic Preacher of Kashmir Hazrat Abdul Rehman Bulbul Shah Sahib (RA) at Bulbul Lankar Nawa Kadal area here to review arrangements in connection with commencement of annual Urs.
H was accompanied by Farooq Ahmad Mir Corporator Ward No.39 (M.R Gunj), Assistant Executive Engineer (Sub Division Nowpora) RRWD, SMC Assistant Executive Engineer (CDC), SMC Assistant Executive Engineer (PHE) Srinagar and other officers/officials of SMC
Representatives and caretakers of the shrine thanked the Deputy Mayor for the visit and requested for providing of basic facilities including round the clock electricity during the Urs days, repairing of defunct street lights and installation of new ones in and around the Hazrat Bulbul Shah Sahib (RA) shrine. They also demanded repairing of fountain and providing round the clock sanitation service in and around the shrine.
The Deputy Mayor gave on spot directions to the concerned officers to take appropriate necessary action with respect to the issues. He directed for redressal of demands as requested by the representatives and caretakers of the Hazrat Abdul Rehman Bulbul Shah (RA) Sahib shrine.