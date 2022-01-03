Another militant killed in Shalimar, toll two: police

Srinagar Jan 3: A second militant was killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in Shalimar area of Srinagar on Monday evening.
"SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 terrorist killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman said in a statement.
IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar in a statement identified the second slain militant as Hafiz alias Hamza of Pakistan. Hafiz, as per IGP Kashmir, was involved in killing of two policemen in north Kashmir's Bandipora after he shifted to Harwan area of Srinagar.
Earlier, IGP Kashmir claimed to have shot dead LeT militant Salim Parray in the same area.
IGP, while talking to the media after the shootout, said that Parray was involved in "slitting throat of 12 civilians during the 2016 agitation".