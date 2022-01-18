Anti-encroachment drive held at Chhaterhama

The anti-encroachment operation was supervised by the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz who remained present on the spot in order to retrieve the huge chunk of 353 kanals of land under survey number 1096 encroached by the land mafia.

During demolition drive today large portion of the grabbed land under the survey was retrieved by the team of senior Revenue and Police Officers and shall continue over next few days to retrieve entire 353 kanals of the identified encroached land.