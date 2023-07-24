Anti-encroachment drive held at Humhama

Srinagar, July 24: Anti-encroachment team of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation conducted a drive against encroachers on Bagander Humhama-Wanabal route today.
In a statement, SMC said the drive was held under the supervision of Ward officer Humhama.
“During the campaign, measures were made to combat encroachments on roads and outside shops. Stones and barricades on roads and outside shops were removed. The campaign against violators will continue,” the ward officer said.
Meanwhile, the residents hailed the initiative of SMC.