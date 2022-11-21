Anti-encroachment drive held |  Srinagar Admin retrieves over 75 kanals of prime state land worth crores

The District Administration also raided the illegal mining site at Chandpora Nallah in Tehsil North of the district during mid night and seized three tippers and one JCB, and an FIR was also lodged against the contractor. A team of Revenue and Police Officers/ Officials headed by Tehsildar Eidgah, Ishfaq Ahamad Khan conducted an anti-encroachment in Sangam area and retrieved 6 kanals of Government land. In this regard, proceedings under 107 crpc were also initiated against 30 encroachers.

Similarly, anti-encroachment drives were launched in Danihama and Haripora Harwan areas of North Tehsil of the district during which about 70 kanals of state land was retrieved from the land grabbers. The Teams headed by Tehsildar North, Kaiser Mehmood removed 20 kanals of state land at Danihama, while 50 kanals of state land was also retrieved at Haripora, Harwan.