Apni Party assures to help affected house boat owners

Srinagar April 5: Apni Party leadership has expressed sympathy with the houseboat owners who lost their houseboats in a major fire incident at Nigeen Lake .
The senior leadership assured the masses that he shall take up the matter with Lieutenant Governor to sanction ex-gratia relief to the victims on priority basis.
On the directions of Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Mayor Srinagar and Apni Party Youth President Junaid Azim Mattu also visited Nigeen lake and interacted with seven houseboat owners who lost their houseboats in a massive fire incident.
During his visit, he addressed the plight of the fire affected families and assured them of all possible help.
Expressing his sympathies and grief with the fire victims over the incident, Mattu assured that Apni Party leadership also assured the fire affected families that they will pass directions to the Tourism department and LCMA to help the fire victims by establishing single window so that they get the permission for reconstruction of houseboats on fast track mode.