Army organises capacity building visit for Kashmir University students to Badami Bagh Cantonment

Srinagar, Oct 25: Army today organised a capacity building visit for students of Kashmir University at Badami Bagh Cantonment.
“The India Army holds a large number of educational awareness and capacity building visits for various strata of society in Jammu and Kashmir. In one such event on 25 October 2023, Head Quarter 31 Sub Area of Chinar Corps organised a visit of 60 Students and faculty members of Kashmir
University to Badami Bagh Cantonment,” PRO (Defence), Srinagar said in a statement.
“The visit was planned keeping in mind the outreach program of the Indian Army where the students got a chance to interact with the senior officers of the Armed Forces, get an insight into the way of life in the Army and various prospects for joining the Indian Army. The students were exposed to the rich ethos of the Indian Army during the visit,” it said.
The event was also attended by Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University. She was welcomed by Maj Gen PBS Lamba, General Officer
Commanding, HQ 31 Sub Area. “The students were elated by the visit to BB Cantonment and appreciated the Army’s efforts and requested the authorities to plan for more such activities in future,” the statement added.