Srinagar
Army organises Summer Boat Race in Dal Lake
Srinagar, June 27: Army today organised Summer Boat Race in Dal Lake here as part of campaign against drug abuse.
The race was held from Ghat No. 23, Makai Park to Chaar Chinar.
In a statement, Col Emron Musavi PRO (Defence), Srinagar said this race highlights the campaign for clean Dal and against drug abuse. The race was flagged off by Syed Hamid, Managing Director, JKTDC. On the first day of the race today, 35 participants competed in two heats, out of which five participants from each heat got selected for the final race on June 29.
“The overall aim of the race was to engage youth in sporting activities and disseminate the message of keeping Dal clean,” the statement added.