Army soldier detained after grenade recovered from his luggage at Srinagar airport

Srinagar, May 2: A soldier was reportedly detained at the Srinagar International Airport on Monday after the airport security recovered a hand grenade from his baggage.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that one HE (high explosive) hand grenade was recovered from the baggage of soldier identified as Balaji Sompath of 42 RR, who was proceeding on leave, during screening at the drop gate of the Srinagar International Airport.
The soldier was immediately detained for questioning later handed over to police post Humhama for further investigation.
Further details into the incident are awaited.