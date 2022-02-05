Army soldier killed, another injured after hit by truck on Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar, Feb 5: A soldier was killed and another injured when a truck hit them near Fruit Mandi at Parimpora area of Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that soldiers—Sanjay Kumar and Rafiq Ahmad— were part of a Road Opening Party (RoP) when the incident took place early morning.
Both the soldiers from 163 Territorial Army were shifted to hospital where Sanjay Kumar was declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors while Rafiq Ahmad has been admitted and is presently under treatment.
A police official told GNS that driver left the truck bearing registration number JKO3J /3811 at the spot but fled from the spot. He said a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.