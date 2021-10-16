Arrangements finalised for Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) at Dargah Hazratbal

The Wakf Board has also put all arrangements in place for the event at DargahHazratbal where thousands of devotees are expected to assemble to have the glimpse of the holy relic.

“The holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) will be displayed to devotees on 19 October and 20 October 2021 after each prayer,” said Peer Masood, administrator of the Hazratbal shrine.

He informed that the holy relic will be then again displayed on 22 October, the Friday following of the Eid-Milad-un- Nabi (SAW).

Masood said that Wakf Board has chalked out strategy to ensure each devotee follows COVID19 safety guidelines.

“We will ensure strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol.”

“We have directed our employees and volunteers to keep reminding people about necessary advisory so that people participating in religious gatherings use sanitizers, face masks, personal prayer mats, maintain social distancing and follow other Covid-19 related SOPs strictly to contain the spread of virus,” Masood added.

On the Eid-Milad-un- Nabi(SAW), the large gathering is held at Assar-i-ShariefHazratbal.

Other religious places where gathering are larger include JenabSahabSoura, Assar-I-ShariefKalashpora, AhamShariefBandipora, Kabamarg, Anantnag and PethMakhamaBeerwahBudgam, while small gatherings are held at other Khanqahs and shrines.

An official said that authorities have also directed concerned to ensure devotees enter religious places only after proper temperature check, use of face mask and hand sanitizer at entry points.

He said that with the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, additional fool-proof sanitation arrangements have to be made at all locations.

Authorities have been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, availability of Gen- sets at all locations as backup in case of power breakage, besides installation of lights at all required spots.

Health authorities have been directed to deploy a team of doctors and paramedics staff along with ambulances at all religious places.