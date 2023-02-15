Arrangements finalised for Shab-e-Meraj

Srinagar, Feb 15: In connection with observance of upcoming Meraj-un-Nabi (SAW), the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday undertook a visit to Hazratbal Dargah in order to take onsite review of the arrangements being made by all line Departments for smooth conduct of the auspicious religious occasion.
Chairing a meeting in the premises of the Hazratbal Shrine, the DC on the occasion sought a detailed action plan from concerned Departments regarding the arrangements being put in place during auspicious days of Meraj-un-Nabi (SAW) related to electricity, water supply, cleanliness, fire service, transport, parking and medical facilities etc.
The DC directed the Officers of all line Departments to ensure special arrangements for smooth observance of the pious day of at the Shrine for the Devotees particularly during the intervening night (Shab) 26-27th Rajab 1444 Hijri, which falls on intervening night of 18-19 February 2023 and on Friday Following that falls on February 24, 2023.
With regard to adequate supply of water, the DC asked the PHE authorities to ensure adequate water supply at the Shrine so that devotees do not face any inconvenience. Similarly, the PDD Officers were asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the Shrine during the auspicious days of night prayers as well as on the day of display of Holy Relic and keep proper power backup to tackle any power breakdown.
The DC also directed the SMC officials to deploy sufficient men and machinery at the venue to ensure proper cleanliness in and around the Shrine. They were also asked to take measures for establishment of mobile toilets besides a concrete mechanism to contain stray dog menace in and around the Shrine.
The DC also laid stress on making all dysfunctional Street/Mass lights functional well before the commencement of the Holy religious occasion.
The Health authorities were asked to set up a Medical camp with adequate number of Doctors and Paramedics, besides an ambulance service and other first aid facilities in the premises of Hazratbal Shrine as per past practice to provide medical facilities at the Shrine.
With regard to Traffic and Parking facilities, the DC asked the Traffic Police authorities for ensuring hassle-free traffic movement of the devotees from different parts of Srinagar and other Districts of Kashmir, besides making adequate facilities at the designated place for parking of the vehicles. Earlier, the DC was apprised by the Executive Magistrate, J&K Wakf Board about the arrangements being made by the Wakf Board for smooth observance of the Holy religious occasion during which thousands of people are expected to visit to take a glimpse of the Holy Relic and offer special prayers. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has extended his greetings to the People on the auspicious occasion of the Meraj-un-Nabi (SAW).