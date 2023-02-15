Arrangements finalised for Shab-e-Meraj

Chairing a meeting in the premises of the Hazratbal Shrine, the DC on the occasion sought a detailed action plan from concerned Departments regarding the arrangements being put in place during auspicious days of Meraj-un-Nabi (SAW) related to electricity, water supply, cleanliness, fire service, transport, parking and medical facilities etc.

The DC directed the Officers of all line Departments to ensure special arrangements for smooth observance of the pious day of at the Shrine for the Devotees particularly during the intervening night (Shab) 26-27th Rajab 1444 Hijri, which falls on intervening night of 18-19 February 2023 and on Friday Following that falls on February 24, 2023.