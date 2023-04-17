Arrangements finalised for Shab-e-Qadr, Eid-ul-Fitr

The measures to tackle any kind of inconvenience caused inclement weather conditions were also discussed.

The DC directed the Officers of all line Departments to ensure special arrangements for smooth observance of the pious religious occasions at the Shrine for the Devotees particularly during the intervening night(Shab-e-Qadr) 26-27th Ramzan-ul Mubarak 1444 Hijri, which falls on intervening night of 17-18 April, 2023 and on upcoming celebrations of auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Earlier, the DC was apprised by the Administrator, J&K Wakf Board about the arrangements being made by the Wakf for smooth observance of the Holy religious occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and upcoming celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr during which about one lakh people are expected to visit the Dargah to offer special prayers during intervening night(Shab-e-Qadr) and congregational prayer of Eid-ul-fitr. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has extended greetings to the People on the auspicious occasion of the Holy religious occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and upcoming of Eid-ul-Fitr.