Arrangements finalised for Shankar Acharya Jayanti on April 25

The Shankaracharya Jayanti is considered one of the significant celebrations in Sanatan Dharma which marks the day of birth of Adi Shankara ji, an 8th century Indian philosopher and theologian.

While taking review on the spot, DC directed concerned departments to ensure all basic arrangements are put in place for the devotees expected to perform Darshan in the Shankaracharya Temple on the top of Zabarwan hills during Shankar Acharya Jayanti.