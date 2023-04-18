Arrangements finalised for Shankar Acharya Jayanti on April 25

Srinagar, Apr 18: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited Shankar Acharya Temple to review the arrangements being made for forthcoming Shankar Acharya Jayanti scheduled to be celebrated on April 25
The Shankaracharya Jayanti is considered one of the significant celebrations in Sanatan Dharma which marks the day of birth of Adi Shankara ji, an 8th century Indian philosopher and theologian.
While taking review on the spot, DC directed concerned departments to ensure all basic arrangements are put in place for the devotees expected to perform Darshan in the Shankaracharya Temple on the top of Zabarwan hills during Shankar Acharya Jayanti.
The DC instructed for ensuring hassle-free traffic movement for the devotees and making adequate facilities at the designated place for parking of the vehicles.
He also instructed for ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity and drinking water at the venue so that devotees do not face any problem during their visit to pay obeisance at the Temple.
The DC also asked the Health Department to deploy a Medical team at the venue with the availability of all emergency medicines and first aid facilities to handle any medical emergency.
The DC directed the officers of all line departments to ensure all necessary arrangements required for smooth stay and enriching pilgrimage for all visitors on this occasion. He also stressed on maintaining proper sanitation at the Temple premises and at the entire pilgrimage route.
The concerned police authorities were asked to take all measures to ensure adequate security arrangements around the Temple. Earlier, the DC interacted with the members of the Dharmarth Trust and security incharge. The DC assured them of all possible support from the District Administration for smooth celebration of Shankaracharya Jayanti.