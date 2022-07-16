Arrangements finalised for workshop on FLC of EVMs-VVPATs

Srinagar, July 16: In order to review the preparations for the conduct of workshop on First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs scheduled to be held at SKICC on July 27, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the District Election Officer (DEO) chaired a meeting here.
Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of all 8 Constituencies of Srinagar District including 19-Hazratbal, 20-Khanyar, 21-Habba Kadal, 22-Lal Chowk, 23-Channapora, 24-Zadibal, 25-Eidgah and 26-Central Shalteng, besides Deputy District Election Officer and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.
All the District Election Officers and Deputy District Election Officers of all 10 Districts including Srinagar are participating in the daylong Workshop at SKICC on 27th of this month.
While a team of Officers from Election Commission of India including Director EVMs, S Sunder Rajan, Secretary Madhusudan Gupta and Under Secretary, 0.P. Sahani, besides, representatives from Electronics Corporation of India Ltd including Dy. General Manager P.C.Mandal, Technical Officer- C V. Dinesh Datta and Officer-C Venkanna are also participating in the workshop.
At the outset, the DEO/DC took a detailed review of the preparations/ arrangements being made for hosting a workshop on First-Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs and VVPATs.
On the occasion, all aspects regarding conduct of session for FLC of EVMs and VVPATs were discussed in detail and DEO stressed the Officers to work in coordinated manner to make the event successful.
During the meeting, the DEO/DC also enjoined upon the Officers to give focused attention towards the suggestion/objections, if any being filed by the eligible electorates and stakeholders regarding rationalization of polling stations. He asked them to ensure rationalization of polling stations is done as per the ECI guidelines.