Arrangements finalised for workshop on FLC of EVMs-VVPATs

Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of all 8 Constituencies of Srinagar District including 19-Hazratbal, 20-Khanyar, 21-Habba Kadal, 22-Lal Chowk, 23-Channapora, 24-Zadibal, 25-Eidgah and 26-Central Shalteng, besides Deputy District Election Officer and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

All the District Election Officers and Deputy District Election Officers of all 10 Districts including Srinagar are participating in the daylong Workshop at SKICC on 27th of this month.