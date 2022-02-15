Arrangements for Amarnath pilgrims reviewed at Pantha Chowk transit camp

The DC was apprised that at present holding capacity at Yatra Transit Camp Panthachowk is of about 2500 Yatries.

The DC directed the Superintending Engineer Public Works Department to go for further capacity addition by 3-4 times of existing holding capacity.

He earmarked the nearby land for setting up prefabricated accommodation to increase holding capacity to about 6000 Yatries during annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022.