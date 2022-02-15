Arrangements for Amarnath pilgrims reviewed at Pantha Chowk transit camp

Srinagar, Feb 15: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday visited Yatra Transit Camp at Pantha Chowk to review the progress of works undertaken to augment the accommodation for halt of devotees expected to participate in annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal, Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Athar Amir, SSP Traffic, Muzaffar Ahmad accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the visit.
On the occasion, the DC reviewed the facilities that shall be put in place during the forthcoming annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022.
The DC was apprised that at present holding capacity at Yatra Transit Camp Panthachowk is of about 2500 Yatries.
The DC directed the Superintending Engineer Public Works Department to go for further capacity addition by 3-4 times of existing holding capacity.
He earmarked the nearby land for setting up prefabricated accommodation to increase holding capacity to about 6000 Yatries during annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022.
The DC asked the Superintendent Engineer R&B to take up the immediate works for black topping of the approach road and ground at the Transit camp Pantha Chowk.
He also directed the authorities of the PHE Department to make all necessary arrangements for ensuring water supply at the camp so that Yatries do not face any problem during their halt at the camp. He asked Executive Engineer PHE to work out a plan so that use of tankers is minimised and adequate permanent supply of water is made available at the site.
Regarding parking facilities, the SSP Traffic briefed the DC about the arrangements being made for parking of buses ferrying the Yatries.
Similarly, SSP Srinagar apprised the DC about the proposed security arrangements being made with regard to expected heavy footfall of the Yatries during the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2022.