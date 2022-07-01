Arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha reviewed in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 1: To review arrangements for the upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Adha, a meeting of all Sectoral, Zonal Officers was today held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
At the outset, the DC took a Department wise review of the arrangements being put in place for smooth celebrations of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festivities in the District. He also took stock of the rates fixed by the Government and notified sales points for selling sacrificial animals and for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha. On the occasion, the DC passed directions to all Departments to take elaborate measures well in advance for smooth celebrations of auspicious Eid-ul-Azha festivities.
The DC directed the Assistant Director FCS&CA to ensure that the process of ration distribution is completed before Eid so that people do not face any difficulty in this regard. He directed the officers to intensify the market checking and ensure all commodities including meat, chicken bakery and sweets are sold at already Government fixed rates, besides ensure availability of all essential supplies in the market to avoid hoardings and profiteering.