Arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha reviewed in Srinagar

At the outset, the DC took a Department wise review of the arrangements being put in place for smooth celebrations of upcoming Eid-ul-Adha festivities in the District. He also took stock of the rates fixed by the Government and notified sales points for selling sacrificial animals and for the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha. On the occasion, the DC passed directions to all Departments to take elaborate measures well in advance for smooth celebrations of auspicious Eid-ul-Azha festivities.