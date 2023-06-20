Arrangements reviewed for Amar Nath Yatries at Pantha Chowk

The visit was to ensure that all arrangements are put in place well in advance for the Yatries expected to perform darshan of Holy Cave during SANJY-2023.

During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Headquarter, SP West, Chief Planning Officer, Sub Divisional Magistrate East, Joint Commissioner, SMC, Chief Medical Officer, Executive Engineers of R&B, PHE and PDD and other Senior Officers of Police and Civil Administration.