Arrangements reviewed for Amar Nath Yatries at Pantha Chowk

Srinagar June 20: In order to assess the on-ground arrangements being made for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2023, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Tuesday visited Yatra Transit Camp (YTC) at Pantha Chowk.
The visit was to ensure that all arrangements are put in place well in advance for the Yatries expected to perform darshan of Holy Cave during SANJY-2023.
During the visit, the DC was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Headquarter, SP West, Chief Planning Officer, Sub Divisional Magistrate East, Joint Commissioner, SMC, Chief Medical Officer, Executive Engineers of R&B, PHE and PDD and other Senior Officers of Police and Civil Administration.
On the occasion, the DC inspected the recently created additional accommodation facility to upgraded facilities made for convenience of the yatries during their temporary halt at the transit camp.
The DC was informed that all requisite measures have been taken to ensure that every necessary arrangement including facilities like drinking water, electricity supply, sanitation etc have been made available at the Yatra Transit Camp before the commencement of the annual SANJY-2023.
The DC asked the R&B authorities to immediately take up the work for black topping of the Transit Camp premises and expedite other repair works.
The Officers of R&B Department were also asked to install hoardings at the designated sites, besides way finding signages for the convenience of the visiting yatries.
Similarly, the PDD Engineers were asked to ensure proper power supply and back at the camp during the Yatra period besides a DG set for adequate capacity at the venue. In addition, they were also directed to install a sufficient number of high mass lights in and round the compound of the Yatra transit camp.
The authorities of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) were directed to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in the transit camp on a regular basis, besides deployment of sufficient staff at the camp for periodical cleanliness in and around the transit camp every day.
The DC also directed for installing dust bins at different locations in the premises of the halt camp.
The DC was informed that more than 250 mobile toilets and over 70 mobile wash rooms, 70 urinals have been kept available at the Transit camp for the convenience of the yatries, in addition to newly constructed public convenience facilities.