Arrangements reviewed for Taraawi prayers at Hazratbal, Dastgeer Sahib(RA) shrine

He directed the PDD and the PHE to ensure reliable power and water supply at the shrines particularly during the month of Ramzan especially during the Taraawi hours. He instructed for provision of standby transformers and generators and mobile water tankers as a backup at the shrine.

The DC asked the SMC authorities to ensure thorough maintenance of cleanliness around the Dargah. He also directed for making lighting arrangements around the Shrines and asked the concerned to make all street lights functional within two days.