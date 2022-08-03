Arrested for taking bribe, Tehsildar remanded to six-day ACB custody

The Tehsildar was produced before the Special Judge ACB Srinagar presided over by C.L Boleria today afternoon, news agency KNO reported.

Special Public Prosecutor Wajahat submitted before the court that the investigation of the case is in its initial stage and the custody of the accused to police custody for custodial interrogation is required. He further submitted that sufficient material has been collected by the Investigating Officer during investigation regarding the involvement of the accused in corruption.