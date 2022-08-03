Arrested for taking bribe, Tehsildar remanded to six-day ACB custody

Srinagar, Aug 3: A Special Court in Srinagar Wednesday sent Tehsildar Pantha Chowk arrested while allegedly accepting Rs 1.20 lakh bribe to 6-day ACB custody.
The accused Tehsildar Majid Choudhary was arrested along with his office clerk for demanding Rs 1.61 lakh and accepting Rs 1.20 lakh as first instalment.
The Tehsildar was produced before the Special Judge ACB Srinagar presided over by C.L Boleria today afternoon, news agency KNO reported.
Special Public Prosecutor Wajahat submitted before the court that the investigation of the case is in its initial stage and the custody of the accused to police custody for custodial interrogation is required. He further submitted that sufficient material has been collected by the Investigating Officer during investigation regarding the involvement of the accused in corruption.
The Court accepted the remand application and granted six days ACB remand of accused to ACB. The Court also directed the Investigating Officer to get COVID-19 test of the accused done strictly as per SOPs and to produce the accused before the court again after the expiry of remand.