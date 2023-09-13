Arya Samaj school reopens after 35 years in Downtown

Situated at Maharaj Gunj area of Old City, the DAV Public School has resumed operations, marking a remarkable revival after three and a half decades.

According to officials, this school, previously run by Arya Samaj until the early 1990s, had remained closed until 2023.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, the school's Principal, Samina Javed, who is also the manager of the institution, stated that the institution has been reopened at the same location, within the same building, under the same management.