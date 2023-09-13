Arya Samaj school reopens after 35 years in Downtown

Srinagar, Sept 12: In a significant development, the Arya Samaj has reopened one of its oldest educational institutions in Downtown Srinagar after 35 years.
Situated at Maharaj Gunj area of Old City, the DAV Public School has resumed operations, marking a remarkable revival after three and a half decades.
According to officials, this school, previously run by Arya Samaj until the early 1990s, had remained closed until 2023.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, the school's Principal, Samina Javed, who is also the manager of the institution, stated that the institution has been reopened at the same location, within the same building, under the same management.
"All schools across India affiliated with Arya Samaj are known as Dayanand Arya Vidyalaya (DAV) or DAVP," she noted.
The Principal said that the school commenced its maiden session in April of this year, with an initial enrollment of 35 students up to Class 7. "We received students above Class 7 but referred them to JNV Rainawari," she added.
An official revealed that following the school's closure in the Old City in early 90's, the building was occupied by a local entity for running another school. He shifted his local school in DAV building as it remained underutilised after the DAV school's closure.
"However, starting in 2022, the school's management initiated efforts to reopen it, and the first session commenced in April this year," the official explained.
Reestablishing the school in the same location and building was far from easy. "It required a considerable amount of effort as we had to renovate the building, give it a proper facelift, and initiate classes," the Principal said.
She emphasised that the management's primary goal is to provide a secular environment to the students and contribute to their overall personality development.
"There were initial challenges in reopening the school, but we are now witnessing positive changes with each passing day. Parents and the community, in general, have been cooperative," she stated.
Since the start of the session, students from the school have actively participated in various events such as Environment Day, Yoga Day, Teachers' Day, and other extracurricular activities. "Our focus extends beyond the syllabus; we aim to groom these students in other fields as well. I personally take six classes a day," the principal added.
She further said the school has recruited seven teachers, all locals, who are "working hard" to run this school. "I believe that the teachers are the backbone of any school and our teachers are giving all efforts for the smooth functioning of the school," Samina Javed said.
The school is affiliated with the J&K Board of School Education and falls under jurisdiction of Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Rainawari. Javed emphasised that the students enrolled in the school require proper guidance and direction, and both the teachers and management are working collectively to enhance their educational experience.