As COVID cases decrease, authorities denotify 30 containment zones in Srinagar

The number of containment zones has gone down 66 from 96 as the administration in the last few weeks denotified around 30 areas where covid19 restrictions were in place.

“The number of active zones will be only around 10 to 15 now. Once the areas which have been de-notified will report only one case will be declared as normal zones,” Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Srinagar Owais Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.

Owais Ahmad who is also the nodal officer for Covid19 in Srinagar district said the Lal Bazar area which was earlier declared as Red zone was de-notified after 10 days after only few cases were reported from the area.

About the gatherings in marriages, the nodal officer said the administration is issuing permission to the public for holding marriage ceremonies with limited gathering. “But we also conduct inspections to check the gatherings in marriages. We impose fine wherever we feel Covid19 protocols are breached. But we avoid registering FIR against marriages where SoPs are not followed,” Owais Ahmad said.

He said they collect a fine of Rs 20000 to 30000 on a daily basis which includes fines imposed from people for assembling gatherings at marriage ceremonies.

“The number of containment zones is also going down. Earlier the number was 96 which have now gone down to 66,” he said.

As per the official figures, the Srinagar district has recorded 41 percent cases in the last nine days from October 1 to 9. Out of the total 1004 cases reported from J&K in the last nine days, 415 cases have been reported from Srinagar district alone.

The Srinagar district reported 57 cases on October 1 which was the highest number in the last nine days. On October 5, the number of cases was 41 and which has further gone down to 34 as reported on October 9.