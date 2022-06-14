ASC holds career counselling session

Srinagar, June 14: A career counselling cum awareness session on Cost and Management Accountancy programme was conducted on by Department of Commerce, Amar Singh College.
The event was organised in collaboration with Srinagar Chapter, The Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Principal of the college, Professor Bashir Ahmad Rather encouraged the Department of Commerce to conduct the awareness programme.
The aim of the session was to create awareness among the commerce students about CMA programme and its job opportunities. CMA Bashir Masudi was the speaker of the session who deliberated upon various aspects of the prestigious professional programme.