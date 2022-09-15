ASC organises lecture on Emerging Trends in Cyber Crime

Srinagar, Sep 15: Cyber Jagrukta Committee, Amar Singh College on Thursday organised an extension Lecture in which faculty and students of different departments participated.
Extension Lecture was based on the theme "Emerging Trends in Cyber crime". Resource person for the event was Mussadiq Majeed Basu, Dy.S.P, CICE.
The inaugural session was attended by Principal ASC Prof Bashir Ahmed Rather, faculty members of the institution and the students. Welcome address was delivered by Head of Department of computer science Prof. Gurdeep Singh Sodhi. Prof. Bashir Ahmed Rather traced the Genesis of crimes at pan global level and talked about the strategies and tactics employed by different ruling regimes to tackle crime.
Mussadiq Majeed Basu, talked at length about a multitude of cyber crimes which the cyber criminals indulge to make life of a common man miserable.
In order to make the presentation more lucid and gripping few case studies pertaining to financial frauds, cyber impersonation, data theft, sextortion were discussed at length to outline the broader contours of such crimes and the legal recourse available to the victims. He talked about digital media ethics and information technology rules (intermediary guidelines) to make the audience aware of the institutional support system available to both the state structures and the society at large to safeguard their privacy and make their digital landscape presence healthy and safe.
The formal vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Arshad Ahmed Yatoo (Department of Computer science) and the coordinators of the programme were Dr Shabnam Ara Head, Department of Sociology and Dr. Syed Binish Gillani from Department of Geography.