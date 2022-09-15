ASC organises lecture on Emerging Trends in Cyber Crime

Extension Lecture was based on the theme "Emerging Trends in Cyber crime". Resource person for the event was Mussadiq Majeed Basu, Dy.S.P, CICE.

The inaugural session was attended by Principal ASC Prof Bashir Ahmed Rather, faculty members of the institution and the students. Welcome address was delivered by Head of Department of computer science Prof. Gurdeep Singh Sodhi. Prof. Bashir Ahmed Rather traced the Genesis of crimes at pan global level and talked about the strategies and tactics employed by different ruling regimes to tackle crime.