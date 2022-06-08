ASC organises workshop on Geo-informatics

Srinagar, June 8: To mark the World Environment Week celebrations, PG Department of Geography, Amar Singh College Srinagar in collaboration with Indian Society of Geomatics - Kashmir Chapter organized National level workshop on the “Role of Geo-informatics in Environment Management with special Reference to Kashmir Himalayas”.

The workshop was presided over by Vice Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr) Abdul Qayyum Husain, while the Guest of Honor was Prof Shakil Ahmad Ramshoo, Vice Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology.