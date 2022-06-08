ASC organises workshop on Geo-informatics

Srinagar, June 8: To mark the World Environment Week celebrations, PG Department of Geography, Amar Singh College Srinagar in collaboration with Indian Society of Geomatics - Kashmir Chapter organized National level workshop on the “Role of Geo-informatics in Environment Management with special Reference to Kashmir Himalayas”.
The workshop was presided over by Vice Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr) Abdul Qayyum Husain, while the Guest of Honor was Prof Shakil Ahmad Ramshoo, Vice Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology.
Dr. Mujahid Ahmad, Head PG Department of Geography and Dean Social Sciences, Cluster University Srinagar, highlighted aims and motives behind the theme. Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal Amar Singh College Srinagar made a special remarks revolving around environmental preservation. Prof. Shakil Ahmad Ramshoo being the Guest of Honor as well as the chairman of ISG-Kashmir Chapter in his keynote address, spoke extensively about the use of Earth Observation Data (from satellite) for environmental management and assessment. Dr. Shashikant Sharma Secretary ISG joined the workshop via internet-based video conferencing.Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Husain highlighted need for research. Proceedings of the event were conducted by Dr. Syed Umer Latief.